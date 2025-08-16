Mohit Sharma appointed president, client solutions at WPP Media Indonesia

WPP Media Indonesia today announced the elevation of Mohit Sharma to President, Client Solutions, effective immediately. In his new role, Sharma will lead the strategic direction and growth of client partnerships across WPP Media's diverse portfolio in the Indonesian market.

Sharma previously served as a key leader within WPP Media Indonesia, where he managed a multi-client cluster that included major brands such as L’Oréal, Samsung, Sasa, and Konimex. He was instrumental in guiding a team of over 220 professionals across various critical disciplines, including media planning, performance media, e-commerce, and influencer marketing. Under his leadership, the team consistently delivered impactful strategies and measurable growth, effectively navigating Indonesia’s dynamic digital landscape.

The newly created role of President, Client Solutions underscores WPP Media Indonesia's commitment to fostering deeper, more integrated partnerships with its clients, ensuring bespoke solutions that drive business outcomes in Indonesia's vibrant and complex media ecosystem.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to take on this new challenge," said Mohit Sharma. "WPP Media Indonesia has a strong legacy of innovation and client-centricity. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams and valued clients to unlock new opportunities, drive strategic growth, and continue to deliver best-in-class solutions that truly make an impact in this exciting market."