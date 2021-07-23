Moj & ShareChat announce two key hires

Commenting on his appointment, Ratan Singh Rathore, senior director at Moj & ShareChat said, “With an increased appetite for digital media and content among the advertising community both ShareChat and Moj have established themselves as the market leader in their respective domains. We are uniquely positioned to leverage our strengths for the brands across the country within the Indic language space. With advertising spends expected to increase significantly in the foreseeable future, we will stay at the forefront of capturing the digital advertising space in the country.”