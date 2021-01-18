MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions appoints Prashant Mishra as VP – North & East

Prior to joining MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions, Prashant was the North Regional Head at Milestone Brandcom based in Delhi.
MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions, the outdoor unit of Madison World has appointed Prashant Mishra as Vice President – North & East.
Prashant Mishra has over 19 years of experience in brand management, business development & buying with specialization in Out of Home and Activation. Prior to joining MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions, Prashant was the North Regional Head at Milestone Brandcom based in Delhi, where he worked for 10 years. He is also an ex-Madisonite, having worked with MOMS as a senior manager – client servicing from 2003 to 2009.
Commenting on this appointment to the team, Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions says, “We’re happy to welcome back Prashant to the team as VP – North & East region. Prashant comes with close to 19 years of experience armed with the knowledge of new business development, client servicing, strategic buying skills and many other aspects to help grow the business and strengthen our work in the North & East region. I look forward to working with him.”
Returning to MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions Prashant Mishra, VP – North & East says, “I’m excited to be back at MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions and Madison World, this time in a new role with added responsibilities. I’m looking forward to working with the team and grow the business. We have exciting times planned ahead.”