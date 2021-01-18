MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions appoints Prashant Mishra as VP – North & East

Commenting on this appointment to the team, Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions says, “We’re happy to welcome back Prashant to the team as VP – North & East region. Prashant comes with close to 19 years of experience armed with the knowledge of new business development, client servicing, strategic buying skills and many other aspects to help grow the business and strengthen our work in the North & East region. I look forward to working with him.”