Mona Jain joins Zee Media as Chief Revenue Officer

Zee Media Corporation has roped in Mona Jain from ABP News Network as chief revenue officer. At ABP News Network, she worked as CRO for more than 3 years. Jain posted about this move on her LinkedIn profile.
A veteran media professional, Jain was responsible for the organisation’s revenue efforts across ANN channels, live events and digital platforms. She has nearly 30 years experience in media marketing and promotions.
Prior to this, she spent 9 years in Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd. (ZEEL), serving as executive vice president, ad sales.