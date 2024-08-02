Mona Jain moves on from Zee Media

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mona Jain, chief revenue officer at Zee Media (ZMCL), is stepping down after serving the company for over a year and a half. Her next steps remain undisclosed.
At Zee, Jain led the network's revenue strategy, overseeing both traditional and digital media, and managed branded content initiatives for advertisers.
Before joining Zee, Mona Jain was the chief revenue officer at ABP. Her tenure at ABP Network began in November 2019, following six years at Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), where she served as executive vice president of ad sales.
With over 30 years of experience in media marketing and promotions, Jain's career is marked by significant achievements. Prior to her time at ZEEL, she spent nearly nine years as CEO of Vivaki Exchange, where she held the title of India head – strategic investments. She has also held senior positions at Contract Advertising and Mudra Communications, serving as Media Group Head and Media Director, respectively, where she led media strategies for various brands.