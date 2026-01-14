Mona Jain rejoins ABP Network to lead revenue growth and business

Mona Jain has been appointed as president-revenue growth and business development at ABP Network, as per the sources, marking her return to the organisation where she previously held senior revenue leadership roles.

Jain joins ABP after serving as chief growth officer at BrandPulse Global, a venture led by Pankaj Krishna. In her new role, she will be responsible for driving revenue strategy and business expansion across the network.

Her professional journey spans more than three decades across media planning, advertising, broadcasting and revenue leadership. Jain began her career as a media planner at Hindustan Thompson Associates and progressed through roles at Contract Advertising and Mudra Communications. She later moved into broadcast media with Zee Entertainment Enterprises, rising to Executive Vice President.

Jain has also previously served as chief revenue officer at ABP Network and later at Zee Media Corporation.