Mona Jain will be joining Zee Media Corporation Limited as Chief Revenue Officer; Joy Chakraborty moves out

Jain rejoins Zee Media after a three-year stint with ABP network.
Zee Media Corporation has announced that Mona Jain will be joining the company as its new chief revenue officer. Jain worked as the CRO for ABP Network for three years before joining Zee. Prior to her engagement with ABP, she worked as the Executive Vice President, ad sales, for Zee Media (ZMCL). Her prior engagement with Zee lasted for 9 years.
Jain was the CEO of Vivaki Exchange for almost nine years, where she was designated as India Head – Strategic Investments. She has also worked at Cheil Communications and Mudra Communications in the past, where she held the positions of Executive Director and Media Director respectively, and was responsible for setting up media for various brands. She started her career with Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA) and holds vast experience in the field of communications and marketing.
As Jain moves in, the company’s former CBO Joy Chakraborty has decided to move out. The company said in a press release that Chakraborty “decided to leave the organization to pursue his personal endeavors”.
Abhay Ojha, chief business officer, ZMCL, said, “We are excited to have Mona Jain come on board with her expertise in the revenue domain. We look forward to driving growth and revenue for the brand and taking it to greater heights with each passing day”
Speaking of joining Zee Media Corporation Limited, Mona Jain, said, “I am elated to be a part of the company and looking forward to take responsibility of Chief Revenue Officer at ZMCL, as it is the largest news media network and pioneer in its domain. It is a legacy brand which continues to innovate. ”