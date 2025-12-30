Mondelēz India elevates Vidya Kailasam Hangal as category director

Vidya Kailasam Hangal has taken on a new role at Mondelēz International as director – Category Planning and Activation (Head – Customer Marketing). She will be based in Mumbai.

Sharing the update on LinkedIn, Hangal wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Director - Category Planning and Activation ( Head - Customer Marketing) at Mondelēz International!”

Hangal has been with Mondelēz for over 11 years, most recently serving as Director – Omnichannel, where she led the organised trade vertical, covering modern trade and e-commerce across formats including quick commerce, e-grocery and marketplaces.

Earlier, she served as India Consumer digital leader at Mondelēz, where she worked on digital transformation initiatives, first-party data strategy, owned media platforms and marketing technology capabilities.

Before joining Mondelēz, Hangal held brand and account management roles at Britannia Industries, working across emerging channels and leading the Milk Bikis brand. Her earlier career includes brand management roles at Novartis Consumer Health and The Coca-cola Company. She began her professional career as a software engineer at Infosys Technologies.