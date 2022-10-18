Mondelez India appoints Nitin Saini as Vice President, Marketing

In India, he worked in Marketing and Sales teams across different portfolios building experiences across brands, categories and sales verticals. He then moved to a Regional Marketing role in the Asia Pacific Region and got further elevated to a Global role, looking after the iconic Oreo brand where he helped deliver double digit growth for Oreo, with the brand winning ‘Kantar - Brand of the Decade’ award at Cannes. As the Global Brand director for Oreo, Nitin led Oreo to its best-ever performance across the globe while also crafting the long-term growth strategy for the brand. In his most recent role, Nitin was leading the Oreo portfolio for the US Business unit while being part of the Marketing Leadership team of the BU. Nitin returns to the India business after over 3 years.