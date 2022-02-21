Mondelez International elevates Anil Viswanathan to VP – Marketing

Viswanathan joined Mondelēz International as senior platform manager, Global Chocolates and was based in Zurich in 2014. In 2017, he was promoted to associate director, marketing, AMEA and relocated to Mumbai to be a part of the regional chocolate leadership team working on innovation, strategy and special projects. Eventually, Viswanathan was promoted to senior director marketing and was responsible for the India Chocolate business and the India insights and analytics function in 2020.