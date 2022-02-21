Mondelez International elevates Anil Viswanathan to VP – Marketing

In his new role, he will be leading the Mondelez India Marketing Function, and will be a part of the India Leadership team and member of Global brand teams.
Mondelez International has promoted Anil Viswanathan to vice president – marketing. Previously he was working as senior director of marketing and was responsible for Mondelez India Marketing ( all categories including chocolate, biscuits, powder beverages, and confectionery) including Insights & Analytics. Anil has been with Mondelez for around 8 years.
In his new role, he will be overseeing the end-to-end delivery of the entire India brand portfolio including equity, innovation and activation while also leading the consumer insights and analytics practice. He will also head the consumer digital practice for the business while working in close partnership with India and Global Technology Leadership.
Viswanathan joined Mondelēz International as senior platform manager, Global Chocolates and was based in Zurich in 2014. In 2017, he was promoted to associate director, marketing, AMEA and relocated to Mumbai to be a part of the regional chocolate leadership team working on innovation, strategy and special projects. Eventually, Viswanathan was promoted to senior director marketing and was responsible for the India Chocolate business and the India insights and analytics function in 2020.