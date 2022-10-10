Mondelez International elevates Monosij Bandyopadhyay as marketing head, omnichannel

Mondelez International has promoted Monosij Bandyopadhyay as marketing head, omnichannel. In the new role, he will lead the marketing function within omni-channel (e-commerce and modern trade) for Mondelez International in India. He was previously senior category marketing manager and managed equity, activation and local innovation for the kids and teens chocolate portfolio for Mondelez International in India. He has been associated with Mondelez International for about five years.