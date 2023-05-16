Mondelez International names Samir Jain as President of India business

Jain comes to Mondelez International from Bunge India, where he was managing director for the past decade. "We are delighted to welcome Samir to Mondelez International to lead our rapidly expanding Indian business." His CPG experience, along with cross-functional leadership, should aid in the growth and scaling of our India company. "With Deepak's new role as regional leader and Samir's experience, India is well positioned to continue to be a growth engine for Mondelz International," stated Maurizio Brusadelli, EVP and President, AMEA.