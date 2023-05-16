Mondelez International names Samir Jain as President of India business

Jain will report to Deepak Iyer and will represent India on the AMEA Leadership Team.
Mondelez International has announced the appointment of Samir Jain as president of its India unit on Tuesday.
Deepak Iyer was promoted to EVP and President, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) region beginning 5 June 2023; Jain will take up Iyer's post in August. Jain will report to Iyer in his new and will represent India on the AMEA Leadership Team.
Jain comes to Mondelez International from Bunge India, where he was managing director for the past decade. "We are delighted to welcome Samir to Mondelez International to lead our rapidly expanding Indian business." His CPG experience, along with cross-functional leadership, should aid in the growth and scaling of our India company. "With Deepak's new role as regional leader and Samir's experience, India is well positioned to continue to be a growth engine for Mondelz International," stated Maurizio Brusadelli, EVP and President, AMEA.
Jain formerly worked for the consumer goods business Hindustan Unilever, where he spent over two decades spanning categories and functions. He left the organisation in 2012 as the laundry category's vice president. Jain worked for Unilever as the global finance director for the hair category in the United Kingdom. Jain has worked in marketing, sales, finance, supply chain, procurement, and general management.