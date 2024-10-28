Mondelez International names Vidya Kailasam Hangal Omnichannel Director

Vidya Kailasam Hangal, formerly Head of Omnichannel at Mondelez International, has been promoted to Director- Omnichannel. In this new role, she will oversee Mondelez India Foods' organised trade vertical and drive growth across modern trade channels (B2C and B2B) and e-commerce (including quick commerce, e-grocery, and e-marketplaces) for the India business unit.

She announced the elevation in a LinkedIn post. As Head of Omnichannel, Hangal previously managed revenue generation across organised offline retail and digital commerce, specifically e-grocery and quick commerce.

She began her career at Infosys Technologies as a software engineer and has held roles at The Coca-Cola Company, Novartis Consumer Health, and Britannia Industries. Hangal has extensive experience in guiding brands through challenging market conditions and pricing disruptions (in categories like candy, biscuits, and colas) and has built a strong background in key account management and operations for modern retail and e-commerce in the FMCG food sector.