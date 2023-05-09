Mondelēz International names Deepak Iyer as EVP & President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

“With close to three decades of leadership experience and a strong track record of success driving the growth of brands in emerging markets across Asia and Africa, Deepak is the ideal leader to continue our strong and sustained growth across the AMEA region,” said chairman and CEO Dirk Van de Put. “Under his leadership these past six and a half years, India has delivered strong, profitable growth and become a consistent exporter of talent and best practices across our global network. We look forward to leveraging his skills and experience in this expanded role to drive greater positive impact across the broader region and the entire company.”