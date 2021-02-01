Moneycontrol appoints S. Shivakumar as COO – Branded Content

Commenting on his new role, S. Shivakumar stated, “The current situation, that we find ourselves in, sees the world rapidly evolve and adapt by moving to the digital realm that allows us to explore greater avenues to grow our businesses. In this tech-driven era, people follow those brands that provide them with best-in-class experience. In today's digital, always-connected marketplace, brand communication has become the name of the game and is becoming a new engaging tool that is fast gaining traction. And that’s exactly where Moneycontrol plays a major role. It is an expert and pioneer in business and finance news space and for more than 20 years has kept its users at the top of their game. I am thrilled to join Moneycontrol and provide value to my role and the company with my knowledge and experience.”