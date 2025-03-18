Moneycontrol names Zarrar Don as Chief Revenue & Business Growth Officer

Zarrar Don has been named as Moneycontrol’s chief revenue & business growth officer to drive the platform’s sales and revenue growth across all formats. In his new role, Don will help further strengthen Moneycontrol’s market position and enhance business opportunities.

With over two decades of experience across media, financial services and retail, Don has held key leadership roles focused on business development, revenue strategy, and brand building. In his previous position as CRO - business bews at News18 Studios. His expertise and deep understanding of the industry will be instrumental in accelerating the success of Moneycontrol.