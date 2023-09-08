Monk Entertainment onboards Aju Philip and Aishwarya Gunjal to strengthen South India presence

Philip, will serve as the creator program lead and Gunjal will be heading business operations in Monk-E’s southern division.
Monk Entertainment (Monk-E), a content marketing and creator management company, is looking to expand its footprint in talent representation and digital marketing in South India by onboarding the core team of Fabsquad Media.
Aju Philip,ex-COO of Fabsquad, will now be looking after the creator program and Aishwarya Gunjal, ex-CFO will be looking into the business operations in the south division.
After onboarding South Indian content creators like Niharika NM, Madan Gowri, and Kishen Das, Monk Entertainment will now further expand in the geography by onboarding creators like Chaithania Prakash, Mabu Sherif, Shaz Mohamed, among others.
Proficient in four key South Indian languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada), the newly recruited team will ensure a strong presence for the company in those markets.
By establishing a South division, Monk Entertainment aims to collaborate with more talents in the region to boost creator economy across India.
Viraj Sheth, Co-Founder and CEO of Monk Entertainment says,"Our vision entails a future where creators from South India not only present their unique culture, diversity and skills through their content but are also justly compensated like their peers in Mumbai and Delhi for the value that they create. We also intend to work in tandem with the brands and companies operating in this region to help them unleash the power of content and influencer marketing.”
With this strategic expansion, Monk Entertainment is primed to work with creators to help bridge the gap between regional acclaim and nationwide recognition and with brands in this market to help them unlock the potential of content marketing with the help of creators.