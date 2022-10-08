More Retail appoints Sudhir Shukla as COO

Shukla served as CMO for Cars24 for about an year prior to this engagement.
Aditya Birla Retail's More Retail has appointed Sudhir Shukla as their new Chief Operating Officer. Shukla earlier helmed the marketing division of used-vehicle sales platform Cars24 as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). He held office at Cars24 for under one year.
After spending about 17 years in marketing related roles working with esteemed brands like Mondelez, The Walt Disney Company, Cars24, among others, Shukla takes on a different role with More Retail. With his work experience at Mondelez, Shukla would be reentering the FMCG space with his new engagement. In his LinkedIn post, Shukla commented that he would be focusing on building an omni channel business model for More.
"Very excited about the opportunity to create an omni-retail business of the future. I look forward to re-connecting with friends and partners across Retail and FMCG," he said.