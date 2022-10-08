More Retail appoints Sudhir Shukla as COO

After spending about 17 years in marketing related roles working with esteemed brands like Mondelez, The Walt Disney Company, Cars24, among others, Shukla takes on a different role with More Retail. With his work experience at Mondelez, Shukla would be reentering the FMCG space with his new engagement. In his LinkedIn post, Shukla commented that he would be focusing on building an omni channel business model for More.