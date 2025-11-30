Mother Dairy MD Manish Bandlish resigns

Manish Bandlish, the managing director of milk supplier Mother Dairy, has resigned, according to Business Standard.

He joined the company in March 2021 and his tenure is set to end on 30 November 2025.

“Manish Bandlish has decided to step down from his position as MD of Mother Dairy, upon completion of his notice period on November 30, 2025, in order to pursue his professional goals outside the company,” the newspaper quoted a statement from Mother Dairy as told to PTI.

Before joining Mother Dairy, Bandlish was the CEO and director of FMCG company JK Foods for just over two years, and prior to that spent nearly a decade at wholesale operator Metro Cash and Carry.

Over a three decade career, he has also worked at organisations including Marico and Maruti Suzuki.