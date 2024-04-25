Motilal Oswal AMC elevates Prateek Agrawal as the new MD and CEO, unveils other leadership changes

Navin Agarwal has been associated with Group for over 23 years. Further, he has been the MD & CEO of MOAMC since July, 2020. Under his leadership MOAMC has seen strong turnaround in overall performance. With closing business hours of April 25, 2024, Agarwal will go back to his Group role and in this capacity, he will continue to leverage his extensive experience and expertise to drive strategic initiatives and contribute to the overall growth of the Motilal Oswal Group.