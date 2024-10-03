Motilal Oswal appoints Akash Hariani as joint managing director

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth announce the appointment of Akash Hariani to the position of joint managing director. With over 25 years of experience in private wealth management, Hariani will play a pivotal role in the growth strategy of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth, both in India and abroad. He has a proven track record of driving business growth for UHNIs and family offices, consistently placing himself at the forefront of the industry.

Akash joins Motilal Oswal Private Wealth from Kotak Mahindra Bank, where he spent 19 years in various roles, most recently as senior executive director and business head for UHNI. Prior to his extensive tenure at Kotak, he served as the executive director of Avendus Wealth Management's Multi-Family Office. He also gained valuable experience earlier in his career at TCFC Securities and General Motors AC.

Welcoming Akash Hariani, Ashish Shanker, MD and CEO, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth said, “India’s private wealth space is evolving rapidly, requiring a dynamic investment strategy to drive further growth. Akash's strength in client management, especially in family offices and UHNIs, combined with his deep understanding of wealth management, will be invaluable as we expand our reach in existing and new markets. His appointment as a core member to the MOPW business will strengthen our leadership team further and reaffirms our commitment of providing clients with research-backed investment solutions."

Adding to it Akash Hariani, JMD, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth, said, “Motilal Oswal Private Wealth has been a leader in research-backed wealth management. As the industry evolves and investment strategies become more dynamic, new opportunities emerge. Together, we will expand into sectors that will further drive growth for our clients.”