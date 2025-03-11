Motilal Oswal Financial Services elevates Varun Mundra to Group Head– Media & Innovations

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has promoted Varun Mundra to group head– media and innovations. Before this, Mundra served as senior vice president of marketing at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Earlier, he held the role of vice president, overseeing brand and product marketing at the company.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Mundra specialises in marketing, digital, and new-age content space for more than a decade.

Before joining Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mundra served as director– business and client relations at The Glitch from 2021 to 2022. Prior to this, he held the position of head– partnerships at White Rivers Media from. In the past, Mundra was the group head for Isobar. He worked with Jack in the Box Worldwide in different positions from 2016 to 2017.

Before joining Jack in the Box Worldwide, Mundra held the position of account manager at Dentsu Webchutney.