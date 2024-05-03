Motilal Oswal Financial Services promotes Varun Mundra to senior VP of marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Varun possesses a MA degree in marketing communications and marketing from University of Westminster.
Varun Mundra has received a promotion to the position of senior VP of marketing at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Before, he served as VP in charge of brand & product marketing at the company.
Before joining Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mundra served as director – business & client relations at The Glitch from 2021 to 2022. Prior to this, he held the position of head– partnerships at White Rivers Media from. In the past, Mundra was the group head for Isobar. He worked with Jack in the Box Worldwide in different positions from 2016 to 2017.
Before joining Jack in the Box Worldwide, Mundra held the position of account manager at Dentsu Webchutney. Before this, he was the creator of a startup called Varun's Blue Pencil Studio, which he founded from 2009 to 2014.
Varun has specialised in marketing, digital, and new-age content space for more than a decade.