Motilal Oswal Financial Services ropes in Sandeep Walunj as its group CMO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this, Sandeep was the chief marketing officer and member AMFI FLC at Nippon India Mutual Fund.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has announced the appointment of Sandeep Walunj as its group CMO. In his role, Sandeep will spearhead the marketing function across all the MOFSL group businesses.
Sandeep brings with him experience of 28+ years in marketing, digital, product and innovation across the BFSI, Retail, and FMCG sectors. Before joining Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Sandeep was working with Nippon India Life Asset Management. Previously Sandeep has worked with organisations like Big Bazaar, PepsiCo India Holdings, Reckitt Benckiser, and others. He has done his PGDM from IIM Ahmedabad post his engineering.
Speaking on the occasion, Motilal Oswal, Group MD and CEO, MOFSL said, “We are thrilled to announce Sandeep as our new chief marketing officer of the MOFSL group. His appointment marks a pivotal moment in our journey to reinforce our brand image and strengthen our marketing capabilities. With his deep understanding and successful track record in large domestic and global organisations, Sandeep's expertise will be instrumental as we strive to achieve our ambitious objectives of expanding and elevating our marketing impact."
Sandeep Walunj, chief marketing officer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “I am excited to be part of the pedigreed Motilal Oswal group as they repurpose their brand, marketing, and growth initiatives for the new decade of opportunities in Indian Financial Services. The focus will be on leveraging consumer & trade insights to build an engaging 360-degree marketing ecosystem and creating a comprehensive communication strategy for the brand.”
The appointment comes as MOFSL is expanding its businesses with new strategies and reaching new geographies.