Motivator elevates Eeshita Ghosh as Managing Partner

Motivator, a Group M media agency has recently elevated Eeshita Ghosh as managing partner. Ghosh joined the agency in 2020 as branch head. She is based out of Bangalore. Prior to this, she was with Wavemaker as general manager - Team ITC South, wherein she was leading strategy and media planning for ITC Foods, MAB and ESPB.
Eeshita has around 21 years of work experience across multiple sectors like FMCG, Automobile, Technology, Consumer Durables, Education, Cloths and Apparels, Airlines, etc. In the past, she has also worked with Maxus, MediaCom, Mudra Max, MPG and TheHive.