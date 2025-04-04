Motorola appoints Gagandeep Bedi as Head of Marketing- Motorola Mobility India

Motorola Mobility India has announced the appointment of Gagandeep Bedi as the head of marketing for Motorola India. In this role, Bedi will report directly to Shivam Ranjan, head of marketing, Motorola Asia Pacific and lead the brand’s marketing strategies across the Indian market. As Motorola continues to redefine the landscape of the Indian smartphone industry with groundbreaking innovations and disruptive product launches, this strategic appointment further reinforces the company's commitment to excellence.

With over 17 years of experience, he has successfully launched and scaled brands, crafted integrated marketing strategies, driven business growth through innovative go-to-market strategies along with leading major product and campaign rollouts across technology, telecommunications, retail, and other sectors. He has previously held leadership roles at Infinix & Tecno Mobile (Transsion Holdings), Beetel, Reliance Jio, Bharti Retail, Samsung and more.

Commenting on the new appointment Shivam Ranjan, head of marketing, Motorola APAC said, “As we continue to expand our presence in India, I am excited to welcome Gagandeep Bedi to the team. India is a key growth market for us in Asia Pacific and we are committed to grow aspiration and desire for our brand in the market. With Gagandeep’s deep expertise in brand strategy, go-to-market strategies, and brand transformation, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in propelling our brand to new heights.”

Sharing his views, Gagandeep Bedi, head of marketing, Motorola Mobility India said: "I am thrilled to join Motorola at such an exciting time in its growth journey. Motorola is an iconic brand with a strong legacy of innovation, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to further strengthen its market presence in India. With a rapidly evolving consumer landscape, I am eager to drive impactful marketing strategies, enhance brand engagement, and contribute to the brand’s continued success in the country.”