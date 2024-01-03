Motorola appoints T.M. Narasimhan as Managing Director, Mobile Business Group - India

Sharing his excitement, T.M Narasimhan, managing director, mobile business group - India said: "I am excited to be a part of the Motorola family and look forward to contributing to the brand's growth journey in India. Motorola has been a pioneer in innovation and has been disrupting the smartphone market in India with its exceptional product strategy, innovative business model and brand prowess. I look forward to building upon the solid foundation that has been laid and taking the India business to new heights while consistently delivering on consumer experience and satisfaction.”