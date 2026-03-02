Motorola names Ipshita Chowdhury as marketing head for India

Motorola India has appointed Ipshita Chowdhury as marketing head, India. She succeeds Gagandeep Bedi, who has been elevated to lead – Asia Pacific Marketing Strategy and Operations.

Both executives will report to Shivam Ranjan, head of Marketing, Motorola Asia Pacific.

Chowdhury brings over two decades of experience across telecom, automobile and FMCG sectors. She has previously held roles at Nokia, Microsoft, Philips Lighting and Valvoline Cummins, where she led brand and category initiatives.

Bedi, who led marketing for Motorola India, will now work with Asia Pacific leadership and country teams on regional strategy and operations.

Commenting on the development, Shivam Ranjan, marketing head, Asia Pacific, Motorola, said: “India remains a critical growth market for us. Gagandeep has played a significant role in strengthening our brand foundation and driving consistent momentum. His expanded regional mandate will help us build stronger strategic cohesion across Asia Pacific markets. Ipshita brings a sharp consumer understanding and deep cross category experience, which will be valuable as we continue to scale our brand and deepen engagement in India.”

Ipshita Chowdhury, marketing head, Motorola India, said: “Motorola is an iconic brand that stands for purposeful innovation and strong technology and design leadership. I am excited to join the team at a time when the brand is witnessing strong growth and momentum in India. I look forward to building meaningful consumer connections and further strengthening Motorola’s growth journey in the ever-evolving market.”