mPokket appoints Vikram Singh as Head of Product

He comes with 12 years of experience at leading organisations such as Myntra, Axtria and Samsung. Before joining mPokket, Vikram was working with Myntra as an Associate Director, where he built and launched popular products such as Myntra Credit and Personalised Checkout. He drove the adoption of online payment transactions with multiple Integrations with Payment gateways and launch of Cardless EMIs and Flipkart PayLater on Myntra. As Vikram begins this new journey, he is looking forward to helping millions of young customers gain financial independence with the help of fintech products and services delivered via mPokket’s online platforms.