Mrinal Kulkarni joins the Board of Founders at Planet Marathi OTT

Veteran film and television actor-director Mrinal Kulkarni has joined Planet Marathi OTT, Vistas Media Capital Company, as a part of its prestigious Board Of Founders. Kulkarni is well aligned with Planet Marathi OTT’s vision, as she comes with a mission to take Marathi web and OTT content to newer heights.
An ace actor, director and screenplay writer, Kulkarni brings to the table decades of highly acclaimed, illustrious experience and a sheer passion for brilliant content. Having done iconic work in both Hindi and Marathi entertainment, she is known for numerous roles in hits like ‘Avantika’, ‘Yellow’, ‘Farzand’, ‘Ye Re Ye Re Paisa’ to name a few. Kulkarni has also proved her mettle offscreen, donning hats in writing and direction, with films like ‘Rama Madhav’, ‘Prem Mhanje Prem Mhanje Prem Asta’, and ‘Ti and Ti’. Fondly recalled as Indian TV’s famous icon ‘Sonpari’, she has worked across genres and content formats, emerging as a famous name among supremely talented professionals in the Indian entertainment industry. Recently she was seen on screen in the riveting blockbuster hit ‘The Kashmir Files’.
Her expertise both onscreen and behind the camera will be instrumental in helping Planet Marathi OTT shape the web content space and make path-breaking strides.
Speaking on her association with Planet Marathi OTT, Mrinal Kulkarni said "It gives me great pleasure to assume this honourable position. I understand the great responsibility which comes with this role. Web content is a great space to showcase the potential and power since it is a global platform with few barriers. I applaud the Planet Marathi OTT team for setting high benchmarks, not settling for less and creating new avenues for the Marathi web space. With my new role, I am glad I will be able to share my ideas and experience to take forward the platform’s efforts. It brings me great pleasure to say, we are poised for the next level in the OTT space”
Producer and founder, Planet Marathi OTT, Akshay Bardarpurkar commented on the appointment "We are excited to have an industry veteran and expert like Mrinal Kulkarni onboard. With Mrinal joining us, we have upped the level of great expertise we have in our team. Mrinal embodies a sharp sense of business, innovation and craft, which is much needed in the OTT space. Her experience and vision will add to our mission of taking Marathi content to the world. She staunchly believes in the potential of Marathi content and it is an honour to have a powerhouse like her as a part of the Planet Marathi family"
Kulkarni begins with her role from June 2022 itself along with the other board of founders at Planet Marathi OTT.