Mrinalini Srinivasan is the new chief financial officer of P&G Hygiene and Health Care

Mrinalini steps into the shoes of Prashant Bhatnagar, who will leave the company after 28 years of service.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, one of P&G India’s listed entity that includes brands like Vicks and Whisper, announced the appointment of Mrinalini Srinivasan as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO) effective June 29, 2024.
Mrinalini brings a diverse and rich experience in various finance roles across a career spanning sixteen years. She joined P&G in 2008 in India, and has worked across three geographies – Singapore, India, and Dubai, leading transformational projects and delivering outstanding results for several important P&G businesses. An alumnus of FMS Delhi, Mrinalini currently leads corporate finance and is also the Executive Sponsor of Gender Equality for P&G India group. Prior to this role, she was serving as the Senior Director, Sales Finance for P&G India.
Speaking about her new role, Mrinalini Srinivasan said, “I am honored for this opportunity and excited to take on the new role. I truly believe in the Company’s commitment to making peoples’ lives better in small but meaningful ways, every day. This role gives me an opportunity to work with various stakeholders to bring our integrated growth strategy to life and delight our consumers with superior propositions. I look forward to contributing to the growth of P&G in India.”
Mrinalini is taking over the role from Prashant Bhatnagar, who will leave the company after approximately 28 years of service.