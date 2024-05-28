Mrinalini Srinivasan is the new chief financial officer of P&G Hygiene and Health Care

Speaking about her new role, Mrinalini Srinivasan said, “I am honored for this opportunity and excited to take on the new role. I truly believe in the Company’s commitment to making peoples’ lives better in small but meaningful ways, every day. This role gives me an opportunity to work with various stakeholders to bring our integrated growth strategy to life and delight our consumers with superior propositions. I look forward to contributing to the growth of P&G in India.”