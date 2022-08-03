Mrinall Dey Joins BYJU's as VP of Corporate Communications

Previously, he was with Weber Shandwick as SVP & Head of Media Strategy.
The edtech major, BYJU'S has recently appointed Mrinall Dey as vice president of corporate communications. He joins from Weber Shandwick, where he worked as senior vice president and head of media strategy for around 3 years.
A seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in driving internal and external marketing and corporate communications, Dey has expertise in designing communications strategies, content management, and execution of public relations & CSR programmes. He had prior stints with American Express, Pepsico Holding, Bharti Airtel, Deccan Herald