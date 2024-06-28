MRSI announces a new managing committee for 2024–2027, naming TAM's Nitin Kamat as the new president

On being announced as the newly elected president of MRSI, Nitin Kamat, chief growth & partnerships officer, TAM Media Research, said, “I am honoured to take forward the role of MRSI president. The market research industry has seen a seismic shift, making it crucial to stay ahead of the curve. My focus will be to engage new minds, to not only maintain existing standards but also implement a new set of ideas and initiatives. In addition to building MRSI’s 3 pillars – profile, pride, and network, I firmly believe, ‘Building Trust’ is another crucial pillar that we will work upon. I look forward to strengthening global connects, deepening government connects and driving more initiatives for active participation from regional players. I am confident of achieving these goals along with the new elected managing committee members.”