MRUCI Elects Shashi Sinha as Chairman and Shailesh Gupta as Vice Chairman

Shailesh Gupta, is the director, Jagran Prakashan. Over the last 25 years Shailesh has provided a new dimension to Jagran’s marketing strategy, and has been at the heart of driving transformational change at the Jagran group. He held several positions at leading industry bodies - elected as the youngest member of the Managing Committee of the Audit Bureau of Circulation for the year 2004-05, he was the ABC Chairman in 2012-13 and the Chairman of INS during 2019-20. He has also been conferred with the “Most Talented CMO of India” by the World Marketing Congress in 2014, awarded the “Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year” by Rotary Club, India, and was the recipient of the “Excellence Award for Communication and Mass Entertainment” By Merchants’ Chamber of U.P.