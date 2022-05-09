Mrunmay Mehta joins WOW Skin Science as Chief Operating Officer

Adding to this, Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science said, “We are delighted to welcome Mrunmay to the WOW family. With his experience in FMCG and e commerce as well as his deep expertise across marketing and business leadership, he will help lead the organization in its next phase of evolution and growth. This also marks a key milestone in the institutionalization of the company where Karan & I as founders will work closely with Mrunmay and our cross-functional leadership team in our journey as a new age, multi-locale FMCG organization.”