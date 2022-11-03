mSix&Partners appoints Neha Shrivastava as Head of Digital

Previously, she was with Mindshare as Client Digital Lead - Pepsico.
mSix&Partners India, the media agency from GroupM has recently appointed Neha Shrivastava as its digital head, wherein she will be responsible for driving digital growth, strategizing digital media across clients nationally. She joins from Mindshare, where she worked for around 3 years as client digital lead and was handling Pepsico account.
A digital media strategist with over 17 years of experience in digital media planning, client servicing and business development. In the past, Shrivastava has worked in companies such as Starcom, Omnicom Media Group, Dentsu Digital and Komli Media.