MSL elevates Amit Misra role to CEO, South East Asia

Amit Misra said: “At MSL, we get together the best of technology, content, creativity and digital prowess to deliver transformative ideas for our clients. MSL’s journey in South Asia over the last few years has been enriching and exhilarating at the same time and I look forward to taking my learnings to the expanded role. This is a tremendous opportunity to create interesting synergies across geographies from the perspective of our clients and talent and I remain excited about our growth in Asia.”