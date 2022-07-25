MSL India announces new appointments to key leadership roles

The three appointments include MSL Bengaluru Lead, Head of Talent & Culture, and Mumbai lead for FinComm practice.
MSL India (Publicis Groupe’s Strategic Communications and Engagement Firm) announced three key leadership appointments today, including MSL Bengaluru Lead, Head of Talent & Culture, and Mumbai lead for FinComm practice.
Commenting on the appointments, Amit Misra, CEO - MSL South and South East Asia, said, "I am delighted to welcome Ajit, Rajesh and Shreela to MSL. Their collective experience, talent and expertise will be a core ingredient in building a dynamic business environment and furthering our growth. I am confident that their addition to the team will compliment our operations and help us continue enhancing impact for our clients & colleagues."
MSL’s leadership hires Include:
Ajit Pai, vice president and lead - MSL Bengaluru : Ajit joins MSL with over 17 years of experience in the PR domain. He will be leading MSL Bengaluru and will be responsible for strengthening client relations in the South. Prior to joining MSL, Ajit worked with leading PR consultancies such as Adfactors PR, Edelman, APCO Worldwide and BCW.
Shreela Roy, vice president, Mumbai and lead - FinCom practice : Shreela brings an extensive 15+ years of experience and knowledge in driving multi-stakeholder integrated communications campaigns across Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Private Equity, Real Estate, Infrastructure & Professional Services. Prior to this appointment, Shreela was Director for Corporate & Financial Practice at Genesis BCW. She has advised corporates and CXOs across MNCs for leadership positioning, building IP/thought leadership properties, category creation and crisis management. A few clients that Shreela has managed include organisations such as Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Kotak, ICICI Group, DBS, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, JP Morgan, KPMG, Boston Consulting Group, Vodafone PLC., among others.
Rajesh Narwankar, vice president and head of talent & culture, MSL India : With 15 years of experience in Human Resources, Rajesh will lead resource management at MSL and enforce innovative talent movement processes to create a sustainable people infrastructure. His domain expertise lies in Talent Engagement, HR Analytics, Performance Management and HR Operations. This will be his second stint within the Publicis Groupe ecosystem, as he previously led the same role at Leo Burnett. He has also worked with other organizations including PwC, Edelman & BMR Advisors.