MSL India announces new appointments to key leadership roles

Rajesh Narwankar, vice president and head of talent & culture, MSL India : With 15 years of experience in Human Resources, Rajesh will lead resource management at MSL and enforce innovative talent movement processes to create a sustainable people infrastructure. His domain expertise lies in Talent Engagement, HR Analytics, Performance Management and HR Operations. This will be his second stint within the Publicis Groupe ecosystem, as he previously led the same role at Leo Burnett. He has also worked with other organizations including PwC, Edelman & BMR Advisors.