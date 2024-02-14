MSL India appoints Pallavi Bahuguna as north lead

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She is a seasoned communications professional with two decades of experience.
MSL, Publicis Groupe’s strategic communications and engagement firm, announced the appointment of Pallavi Bahuguna as senior vice president and head of MSL’s North operations. Her appointment underscores its commitment to enhancing its footprint in the region.
Pallavi is responsible for strengthening MSL’s operations in the North region, and providing strategic counsel to MSL’s clients in the technology and allied sectors at a national level. She will be a part of MSL’s national leadership team.
Pallavi is a seasoned communications professional with experience of two decades with organisations and agencies. In her roles spanning diverse industries and geographies, she has deployed multi-channel communication and reputation management programs, strategic alliances, CSR initiatives and DE&I charters.
According to the release, in her most recent role, she was director, corporate affairs and communications at American Express. Prior to that, she was associated with Coforge as the global communications lead. She has led internal and external communication programs across all multiple stakeholder touchpoints. During her stints at Archetype, Integral PR and Weber Shandwick, she provided communication counsel to many leading brands in consumer lifestyle, technology, telecom and travel sectors.
Amit Misra, CEO, MSL India, South Asia said, “We are thrilled to have Pallavi onboard. With her outstanding credentials and multifaceted communication expertise, I am confident of her leadership skills. We understand our clients’ growing need for omni- and multi-channel communication and reputation management services, as well our internal need to consistently nurture the next line of leaders, and this strategic appointment will bridge both needs.”
Commenting on her appointment, Pallavi Bahuguna, said, “MSL has built a market leading reputation as a great place to work and it is my privilege to join the team to further strengthen its existing portfolio and create new growth opportunities. I am looking forward to partnering with my colleagues and leveraging my strategic communications experience to nurture our talent and provide client delight.”