MSL India enhances Organic digital division with strategic leadership promotions

Organic by MSL, MSL India's digital communications practice, has strengthened its leadership team with key elevations to better serve clients' strategic and creative needs in a dynamic media environment.

Talking about the appointment, Tushar Bajaj, MD Organic by MSL, said, "I am delighted to share the promotions of our two leaders in shaping the future of Organic. We are incredibly lucky to have in-house talent with a unique understanding of audiences and risks and being able to power solutions with innovation and creativity.”

Vidhi Thakur has taken on the role of chief operating officer for Organic by MSL in addition to leading the integrated Social Sector practice, Mobilise. She has spent over a decade at the firm, working in PR and strategy, and she has had a stint in MSL Hong Kong. Over the last four years, leading client engagement for Organic and building the social sector practice, she has been instrumental in driving operational efficiencies and expanding the capabilities and in her new role, she will be responsible for integrating core capabilities across the entire digital team and driving strategic growth for the business.

Sharing her thoughts on the elevation, she said, "I am deeply honoured to take on the role of chief operating officer at Organic by MSL. MSL is where I have had the privilege to grow and evolve alongside an incredible team witnessing firsthand the agency's transformation and our remarkable achievements together. Our collective dedication to innovation and excellence has shaped my journey here. I look forward to leading us into the next chapter of our growth.”

Srishti Gairola has been elevated to lead the creative duties as national creative director in addition to her role as EVP leading the west for Organic by MSL. Her experience leading creative client solutions in India and Singapore enables her to drive the expanded creative capabilities Organic now offers with multiple award wins across major industry platforms recognising this progress. In her new role, she will drive the creative charter forward, bringing new innovations and digital thinking to marketing and corporate communications mandates, helping clients stand out from the content clutter surrounding us, and influencing their audiences to take action.

Srishti on her new role said, “We've been hard at work at Organic, building a future-ready team and bringing home some of the best and most innovative brands in the country. The success we've seen is a direct result of that hard work. We now have some of the best creative talent in the industry and I am super excited at what we can deliver for our clients.”

Commenting on the changes, Amit Misra, CEO of MSL South Asia, said, “Organic by MSL has grown from being 10% of our business to now contributing to 50%. The team has augmented our strong public relations offering, allowing us to cater to the diverse and evolving needs of our clients."