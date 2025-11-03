Mudramax names Atrayee Chakraborty as strategy head

Mudramax has appointed Atrayee Chakraborty as senior vice president – Strategy. In her new role, she will focus on developing human-centric, insight-driven media strategies and report to Navin Kathuria, executive vice president, Mudramax.

Advertisment

Chakraborty brings over 20 years of experience across India and international markets, combining strategic planning, data-led media thinking, and leadership. Her previous roles include vice president at Essence Mediacom and regional head of Media, APAC at Red Fuse Communications, where she worked with brands like Colgate-Palmolive and several emerging D2C businesses.

Navin Kathuria, EVP, Mudramax, said: “We are thrilled to have Atrayee join us. Her expertise will bring immense value as we strengthen our strategic media capabilities, focusing on data and tech driven next-gen media solutions.



Her experience in India and International markets will help the agency and our clients unlock new growth avenues by creating experiences that don’t just reach audiences but engage deeply, inspire action and deliver impactful results.”

Atrayee Chakraborty said: “This role feels almost tailor-made for what I truly love doing – blending creativity with strategy to unlock client growth. The vision shared by Navin and the leadership team resonated deeply with me.



I’m excited to collaborate across our integrated ecosystem and help take Mudramax to its next big leap of growth. Mudramax’s agility, collaborative spirit, and integrated creative-media structure give us a unique edge in the market – and I’m looking forward to amplifying that advantage.”