MullenLowe Group appoints S.Subramanyeswar as Group Chief Executive Officer

Since joining the company in 2011, Subbu has played a leading role in MullenLowe Lintas Group becoming the No.1 agency in India and APAC, and No.2 globally on the Effie Index ranking. MullenLowe Lintas Group was also awarded ‘Agency of the year’ several times at India and APAC Effies, and by Tambuli, Campaign South Asia, Ad Age, and WARC with Subbu helming the leadership from the strategy end.

Alex noted, “Subbu is a genuine thought leader who is passionate, ambitious, analytical, creative, self-aware, and very humble. He leads with heart and soul and is someone whom we trust as CEO to bring value to our clients, employees, and communities.”