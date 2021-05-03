MullenLowe Group elevates S. Subramanyeswar as Chief Strategy Officer for Asia-Pacific

Since joining Lowe Lintas in 2011 as national planning director, Subbu has led major strategic thoughts or shifts for multiple brands across the clients that the group works on in India. Most notable is his thought-leading and breakthrough ‘Brands to Stands’ philosophy, methodology and frameworks that have been adopted by many of the brands that the agency steers in India. Subbu was awarded ‘South Asia Planner of the Year’ by world-renowned Campaign magazine twice. He has played a champion role in MullenLowe Lintas Group, India becoming the most Effective Agency in the world twice.

Speaking about his elevation, James Fox – global chief strategy officer, MullenLowe Group said, Subbu’s promotion is much deserved as he is one of the finest marketing minds in the region. He is a true leader for his team and his clients, helping them achieve new heights professionally and commercially. I am very proud to have Subbu as part of the global planning council, leading MullenLowe Group’s strategic charge across Asia-Pacific countries.”