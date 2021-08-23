MullenLowe Lintas Group elevates Naveen Gaur as ‘Group COO – Growth and Innovation’

Amer Jaleel – Group CCO and Chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group, who has worked closely with Naveen on marquee brands of the Group like Havells, Google and OLX amongst others, said: “I’ve worked with Naveen as a partner for over 10 eventful years. He stands firmly proud of owning the intersection on brand and business. And would be fearless in pointing out the lack of either in a piece of work he would be judging. And that shows his innate understanding of both. Naveen remains oddly unserious despite having seen through hundreds of crises. He switches seamlessly and this quality is what Lintas wants to capitalise on to ride into its most transformative phase ever. Naveen will help broaden the scope of what it means to be a brand in the new age.”