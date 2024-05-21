Mumbai-based marketing solutions agency Asymmetrique appoints Vinay Venkatesh as chief creative officer

“I am excited to join Asymmetrique as its CCO and unlock the full creative potential of the Agency. Asymmetrique has deep and unique strengths in marketing strategy and solutions, which need to be complemented with sophisticated creative offerings that address the needs of our client in an increasingly complex digital world. By fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation, we will not only attract top talent but also solidify Asymmetrique's position as a leader in creative marketing" says Vinay Venkatesh, CCO, Asymmetrique.