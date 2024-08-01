Munavar Attari moves on from FleishmanHillard India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He was the managing director of the organisation.
Munavar Attari has moved on from FleishmanHillard India as managing director. He was spearheading the overall India's P&L responsibility across clients and offices, new business development, and managing senior client relationships.
He had joined the organisation in 2016 as general manager.
Attari has over 20 years of experience in the communications and public relations industry. He has worked with agencies and corporates such as Omnicom India Marketing Advisory Services, Edelman, Weber Shandwick, Blue Star, Adfactors PR, and Economic Research India.