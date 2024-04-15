Muneet Pal Singh joins B4U Network as senior VP- revenue

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In the past, he has worked with Sony Pictures Network, Colors TV, Zee Media and India Today Group.
B4U Network has appointed Muneet Pal Singh as its senior vice president- revenue. He announced the news on his LinkedIn profile.
Before joining the Bollywood based television network, Singh was working with Pen Music as vice president of revenue. In a career spanning over 25 years, Singh has worked with renowned companies like Sony Pictures Network, Colors TV, Zee Media, Times of India and India Today Group, to name a few.
Singh is an experienced sales head with a demonstrated history of working in Media advertising industry. He is proficient in Negotiation, Advertising, Sales Management, Administration, and Marketing.