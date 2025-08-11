Murtuza Barbhaiwala joins Shemaroo Entertainment as Head of B2C at ShemarooMe

Murtuza Barbhaiwala has joined Shemaroo Entertainment as head of B2C division at ShemarooMe. Before this role, Barbhaiwala spent five years at Lionsgate, most recently serving as growth marketing manager.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Barbhaiwala is a marketing professional with over a decade of experience. Throughout his career, he has also worked with organisations such as FCB Ulka, Lodestar Media Services, Carat Media Services, and OMD APAC.

(The post has been updated to reflect the changes made by the individual on LinkedIn)