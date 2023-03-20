MuscleBlaze announces Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador

Shubman Gill will be seen in multimedia marketing campaigns for MB Fuel One Sports.
MuscleBlaze, a sports nutrition brand has announced the appointment of Shubman Gill as its new brand ambassador for endorsing the brand’s MB Fuel One Sports range amongst the youth.
Shubman Gill, an Indian international cricketer, exemplifies what it means for young people to be fitness enthusiasts. His guiding principle, "Grind Now, Shine Later," reveals how much value he places on his health. Given his enormous fan base, MuscleBlaze hopes that this partnership would further strengthen its brand engagement with athletes and fitness fans nationwide.
Talking about his association with MuscleBlaze, cricket’s rising star Shubman Gill said, “I'm excited to be a part of MuscleBlaze since I've always been passionate about working out every day and maintaining a fit lifestyle. My association with MuscleBlaze will promote the healthy way to be ahead in the game of staying active by dispelling the myth that consuming supplements and protein is a barrier to fitness.”
Commenting on this brand ambassador announcement, Sameer Maheshwari, Founder & CEO, HealthKart, said “The ethos of MuscleBlaze is to foster a Ziddi attitude, and Shubman’s journey reflects exactly that. He is a rising star and we are thrilled to fuel his achievements with our products like Biozyme etc. This partnership will scale great heights.“
Kaustuv Paliwal, Business Head, MuscleBlaze says, “MB has a penchant for being the harbinger of great talent, and what we see in Shubman Gill is an unassailable potential to stand out with his champion mindset, exactly what MB stands for. Our association with such a trailblasing batsman, who has dauntlessly pursued his Zidd against all odds to make sure failure does not loom close, also reiterates our vigor to fuel the future of Indian sports with genuine supplements specially crafted for athletes."
The Fuel One Sports range by MuscleBlaze is specifically crafted for athletes to bolster uncompromised performance and set them up for the ultimate victory. The present portfolio of Fuel One Sports includes elite products like Sports Protein and rehydration fuel Hydr8 Pro available across all the major online marketplaces along with a promising product lineup in the pipeline.
Shubman Gill has been at the top of his game in the recent and on-going series and MuscleBlaze wishes him more success for the matches to come.