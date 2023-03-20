MuscleBlaze announces Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador

Kaustuv Paliwal, Business Head, MuscleBlaze says, “MB has a penchant for being the harbinger of great talent, and what we see in Shubman Gill is an unassailable potential to stand out with his champion mindset, exactly what MB stands for. Our association with such a trailblasing batsman, who has dauntlessly pursued his Zidd against all odds to make sure failure does not loom close, also reiterates our vigor to fuel the future of Indian sports with genuine supplements specially crafted for athletes."