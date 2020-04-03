Music body PPL India appoints new CEO

GB will take over from Rajat Kakar under whose leadership PPL underwent a radical transformation with relentless focus on professionalism, ethics and transparent processes. PPL is now a leading sound recording Collective Rights Management Organisation (CMO) and has made a mark for itself globally, by passionately driving engagement with users for mutual benefit, enhancing repertoire strength with surge in membership and ease of doing business initiatives by going completely digital in its licensing and lead generation processes, GB Aayeer commented, “I am excited at being chosen to lead PPL in its rejuvenated avatar. Rajat has made PPL into a data oriented, transparent and professional organization and I now look forward to continuing the momentum built in the last 2 years with the help of a highly talented team of employees and efficient systems, a combination that offers immense potential for growth. I look forward to working with stakeholders and users alike to create an environment of respect for Intellectual property.”